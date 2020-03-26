Evangelicals say this not the end of the world

There are few times stranger to start cohabiting with one’s partner than the week before a citywide lockdown. Less than two weeks after I moved the majority of my things across New York City, I found myself occupying a new, though by now not unfamiliar, apartment. Thanks to the restrictions of the lockdown, the geography Read more
We are entering truly unprecedented times for people of faith. Churches, synagogues, and mosques around the world have suspended regular worship services for an indefinite period of time. This coming weekend may represent the fewest people engaging in corporate worship in the last two millennia. This is uncharted waters for those in church leadership. Many
Last summer I underwent radiation treatment. And every time I passed through the doorway marked "Radiation Oncology," my heart seemed to skip a beat. While I was in little danger (my tumour was benign, and, yes, one sometimes needs radiation for that), I daily met people who were close to death. Every weekday for six
If a priest is wearing a mask and standing three or six feet away from a penitent requesting the sacrament of reconciliation, is he really more present to a penitent he knows than he would be by telephone? Maybe, but maybe not, said Father Giorgio Giovanelli, a professor of canon law at Rome's Pontifical Lateran