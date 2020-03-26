  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
New Zealand in ‘excellent position’ to stop virus spread

Thursday, March 26th, 2020

Right now New Zealand is in an excellent position not to have many thousands of deaths and an overwhelmed healthcare service, which is what you’re seeing elsewhere.

There will still be an increase in cases, but through testing, self-isolation and contact tracing further increases could be minimised. Read more

