Convent in Turin isolated after 5 nuns die of coronavirus

Among the latest casualties of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Italy are five sisters belonging to a convent in the country’s northern Piedmont region, prompting the immediate isolation and quarantine of the remaining nuns.

Roughly 90 miles from Milan, Turin holds 10 of the more than 30 deaths in Piedmont, which neighbors Lombardy, the region most heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. As of Wednesday evening, there were a total of 74,386 cases in Italy, with an increase of 3,491 since Tuesday.

Fatalities between Tuesday and Wednesday rose by 683, for a total of 7,503 dead since the outbreak began. However, the number of those cured is also rising, currently at 9,362, according to the Italian Ministry of Health. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.