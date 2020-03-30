Coronavirus changes Lent: Some bishops permit Catholics to eat meat on Fridays

In many of the resources available from the United States, you will hear/read that one of the practices of Lent is abstinence – refraining from the eating of meat on Fridays. Read more

In New Zealand, the days of abstinence are Ash Wednesday and Good Friday ONLY.

The website of the Auckland diocese notes:

The faithful are committed to doing some penitential act to remind themselves that they sometimes get things wrong and that God is merciful.

New Zealand Catholic Bishops have, however, left the choice of penance to the individual. Many individuals choose to make this penance abstinence but it is not mandatory.

News category: Odd Spot.