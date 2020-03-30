Ukraine archbishop offers church property for hospitals

As more cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are being registered in Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has said that he will lend ecclesial properties at hospitals if the need should arise.

During a livestreamed March 22 Mass, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, referred to a photo he had seen of a doctor whose face bore wounds from hours of wearing a protective mask to impede contraction of the coronavirus.

Telling healthcare workers that they are “on the front line” in the global outbreak, he noted that it is the doctors, nurses and volunteers “who in this moment are giving your own health and your own lives to save the health and lives of the sick.” Read more

