Vatican employees balk at lack of full shutdown amid virus

The Vatican is under pressure to let more employees work from home as its offices remain open two weeks after the Italian government ordered Italians home and shut down all non-essential businesses in an urgent attempt to contain the coronavirus.

Vatican employees in three different offices expressed alarm March 24 that superiors had adopted different policies about working from home, forcing some to continue showing up.

Concern about risk of exposure has been heightened because many Vatican employees live in priests’ residences or religious communities and eat together in communal dining rooms. Read mmore

