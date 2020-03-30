Vatican closed: Tour the Sistine Chapel free

After a few weeks of social distancing, even — we hate to say it —Netflix is starting to get old.

Same goes for all of the audiobooks and podcasts you’ve downloaded to cure your boredom.

Luckily, there are countless virtual tours of museums, theme parks, and gardens to enjoy in these times.

St Peter’s Square might be empty, but whether you’re looking for a way to keep your kids busy or you simply want to safely get your culture fix, start up your computer and click here to take a tour the Vatican’s Museums.

Perhaps start with a 360º view of Michelangelo’s masterpiece, the Sistine Chapel.

While the painted ceiling is a showstopper, each chapel wall explores a different aspect of the Christian faith journey: the stories of Moses, Christ, and the Popes throughout history.

Then work your way through the remaining popular Vatican museums:

