Coronavirus: Women’s refuge houses under lockdown

An increase in family violence has Women’s Refuge calling for help to contain abusers if numbers exceed what police can manage.

The refuge’s six safe houses were all in lockdown so they could not take in any new women or children and Albert said it was hard to find other accommodation.

Waikato Women’s Refuge -Te Whakaruruhau chief executive officer Ruahine Albert said they wanted to see more men arrested.

But as the cases of domestic violence increased it would put pressure on police and if they arrested everyone, they would run out of room in the cells.

