  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Senior Italian cardinal, papal vicar for Rome, has coronavirus

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Pope Francis’ vicar for the diocese of Rome, on Monday became the highest-ranking Catholic official known to test positive for coronavirus.

De Donatis’ office said he was tested for the virus after feeling unwell and was admitted to a Rome hospital. His closest aides had gone into voluntary quarantine as a precaution, a statement said.

A pope is also the bishop of Rome but appoints someone to act as his vicar to administrate the vast diocese. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,