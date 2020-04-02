  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pope Francis prays for media covering the coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Pope Francis offered a prayer for media professionals who are covering the coronavirus pandemic before his daily Mass on Wednesday.

“Those who work in the media, who work to communicate today so that people are not so isolated … help us to bear this time of isolation,” Pope Francis said April 1.

The pope asked for people to pray for all those who work in communications and for the education of children. Read more

