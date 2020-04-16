Easter was the Bible App’s biggest day ever

More people logged onto the YouVersion Bible App to read and share Scripture this Easter than any other time in the app’s decade-plus history.

Easter is typically the busiest day for the app, and with the majority of Christians celebrating the holiday online, Sunday’s stats far exceeded the record set in 2019. This year, 40.6 million people completed daily reading plans on Easter, up 54 percent. During Holy Week, another 14.1 million people shared verses, up 30 percent from the year before.

Overall, around a third of Americans say they are spending more time on their smartphones due to coronavirus quarantines, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday.

For the month leading up to the pandemic, users on the Bible App as well as the Church Online platform—both created by ministries of the tech-savvy Life.Church—surged as congregations transitioned their devotions and worship away from in-person gatherings. Read more

