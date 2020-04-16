  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Bishop takes to a helicopter to bless his people

Thursday, April 16th, 2020

Bishop Daniel Jenky of Peoria took to the skies via a helicopter on Good Friday, April 10, to offer a blessing to the entire Diocese of Peoria as well as to pray for all affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,