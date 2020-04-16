  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Catholic Media resort to digital editions

Thursday, April 16th, 2020

Catholic newspapers and magazines in New Zealand have resorted to posting digital editions because the lockdown has made it impossible to provide print versions.

The latest magazine to do this is the Nathaniel Report. Click here to read it.

The Nathaniel Report is produced by the Nathaniel Centre, the NZ Catholic Bishops’ bioethics centre.

