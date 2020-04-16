  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Charities expect to suffer losses in Covid-19 disruptions

Thursday, April 16th, 2020

The Pub Charity gives out tens of millions of dollars in community grants each year – but its business model has come to a complete stop.

It has no revenue because bars and clubs are not operating and there is no money going through gaming machines. Read more

