Domestic violence victims need our support during lockdown

Society must support female domestic violence victims during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, says Pope Francis.

Abuse during the crisis is increasing all over the world, he says.

Women are helping in many frontline roles helping society cope with the pandemic, he says.

Praising their efforts, he made particular mention of women in frontline roles such as mentioning doctors, nurses, police officers, prison guards and sales staff selling essential goods.

Francis also praised the many women at home helping children, the elderly and the disabled.

“But sometimes they (women) risk being victims of violence in a cohabitation that they bear like a weight that is far too heavy.”

“Let us pray for them, so the Lord grants them strength and that our communities support them along with their families,” he said.

In the US, domestic violence programs say they have seen increases in calls for help during the pandemic. In New Jersey alone, domestic violence calls have risen by up to 24 percent.

In Spain, one help service says calls from victims of violence increased by 12 percent in the first two weeks of the lockdown. At the same time, online consultations grew by 27 percent.

Gun control advocates in the United States are worried about the increased ownership of firearms during the pandemic, saying it could lead to more domestic violence.

In Italy, support groups are concerned that a sharp fall in official reports about domestic violence suggests women risked being even more exposed to control and aggression by a partner. Victims have more difficulty communicating during a lockdown, the support groups say.

The pope says he is praying for all countries affected by the pandemic, particularly for those with many victims. The United States, Italy, Spain and France are among those, he says, although many other countries are also suffering.

