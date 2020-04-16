We have been seduced – NZ Bishops

In their Easter Pastoral Letter, the Catholic Bishops of New Zealand say that during the lockdown New Zealanders have realised that they have been seduced by busyness, the pursuit of trivial things and of taking for granted the important things of life.

They hope and pray that post lockdown people will work together to build a better church and a better community.

“People have enjoyed this slowing time. People have noticed families doing things together.”

“The world has become quieter and we have noticed the beauty of nature.”

“This time has proved to be a reflective time enabling us to refocus or revision ourselves and how we live.”

They acknowledge that the future, for many, appears uncertain or even dire.

But, “In the meantime, we are continuing to have the tomb experience of being locked down at home and we know, for many families, that this situation is becoming difficult and stressful.”

The bishops say that this Easter, with Jesus, we have been offered the opportunity to die to self and rise again to a new beginning.”

When we leave the tomb of lockdown, we will work together as a community to build a better Church and society

We will all be stronger in our relationships with one another and in our appreciation of the gift of life.

For a society that is not driven by profiteering but works for the common good as we together rebuild our nation’s economy

That we will be a society that is more aware of the tangible presence of God who journeys with us on the paths of life.

That the Church will be more ardent in our faith, hope, love and service.

Source

Supplied: David McLoughlin

Communications Adviser, NZ Catholic Bishops

Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa

