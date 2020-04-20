An open letter to Catholics from church mice

Amid the pandemic, you have prayed for doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, priests and religious.

You even, amazingly, invoke grace upon politicians before remembering us, who are right under your noses.

We church mice always made a good living from the Cheerios the Nelson kids dropped in the fourth pew during 10 a.m. Mass. And we realize the holy water was holy, but it also was delicious and refreshing.

Now we are doing without, and you hardly seem to care.

Missing Holy Week was a big hit for us.

In addition to the ecstasy of nibbling on succulent dropped palms, we consider Palm Sunday our most entertaining of the year.

