  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Church member who broke Covid-19 lockdown rules not alone

Monday, April 20th, 2020

Residents in a Hamilton suburb were concerned when a woman from a local church knocked on their door on Good Friday and presented them with pamphlets espousing religious views.

Her actions were in breach of Alert Level 4 rules. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: , ,