  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Lending a (sanitised) multi-cultural hand

Monday, April 20th, 2020

A multi-cultural team comprising staff and students from the University of Otago’s School of Pharmacy has been aiding New Zealand’s fight against the COVID-19 virus. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: , ,