New director named for Vatican financial watchdog authority

Monday, April 20th, 2020

The Vatican has named a new director for its internal financial watchdog.

In a statement April 15, the Holy See press office said that the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin had appointed Giuseppe Schlitzer as director of the Financial Intelligence Authority (AIF). He succeeds Tommaso Di Ruzza, who completed his five-year term of office January 20, according to the Vatican.

Cardinal Parolin also named a new vice-director, Federico Antellini Russo. Read more

