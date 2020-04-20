Vatican censors Pope’s joke about whisky being the real holy water

Footage of Pope Francis holding up a bottle of Scotch whisky and jokingly describing it as “the real holy water” was cut by the Vatican from a documentary on Scots College seminarians in Rome. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Monday, April 20th, 2020
Tags: Alcohol, holy water, Pope Francis
