Vatican censors Pope’s joke about whisky being the real holy water

Monday, April 20th, 2020

Footage of Pope Francis holding up a bottle of Scotch whisky and jokingly describing it as “the real holy water” was cut by the Vatican from a documentary on Scots College seminarians in Rome. Read more

