Zoom marriages are now legal in New York

In New York, the US state hit hardest by Covid-19, the pandemic has disrupted life for millions. Non-essential businesses have been ordered to shut their doors and New Yorkers asked to remain at home as much as possible.

But at least one part of daily life will now have a chance to resume. Today, governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing couples to obtain licenses and marry “utilizing audio-video technology.”

At a conference, Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, announced the order. “Video marriage ceremonies,” Cuomo said. “There’s now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom.” Read more

