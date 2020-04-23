Indian court pardons boy who stole to feed family

A court in Bihar’s Nalanda district has pardoned a 16-year-old boy, detained for snatching a woman’s purse, after it was found that the accused had stolen to feed his brother and mentally-challenged mother, who were hungry for several days due to the nationwide lockdown.

Juvenile Justice Board Principal Magistrate Manavendra Mishra also directed the officials concerned to ensure that the minor’s family gets housing and ration under government schemes.

He also directed the police to submit the juvenile’s progress report after four months.

“The boy had snatched the woman’s purse at a market in Islampur police station area on April 17. He was identified through CCTV footage, detained and produced before the court the same day,” an officer said.

The judgment was also pronounced on that day, he said.

