Bodies ‘piling up’ at Philippine hospital amid pandemic

A leading hospital in Philippine capital Manila is struggling to store unclaimed bodies of patients amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Journalist Arnold Clavio on April 11 posted on social media that bodies have been “piling up” in the hallway of a “certain hospital in Metro Manila.”

Clavio did not disclose his source or the name of the hospital but posted reports saying there were “not enough body bags” and bodies were being “left along the hallways,” exposing health workers to a high risk of being infected by Covid-19. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.