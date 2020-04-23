  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Two break-ins at Salvation Army food bank

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

The Salvation Army’s Napier food bank had 2 break-ins in two days.

“It’s especially disappointing when we’re in the process of helping people at this difficult time. The food that was taken would have helped quite a number of Napier families and individuals,” he said. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: , ,