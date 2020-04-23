Catholic Charities distribute needed meals amid crisis

Msgr. Kevin Sullivan, executive director of archdiocesan Catholic Charities, said emergency food distribution in recent weeks was made possible thanks to the dedication of agency staffers and the generosity of agency partners. Additional food distribution projects are being planned, he said, as more New Yorkers face dire circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re grateful for the donations from Fresh Direct that enabled us to provide fresh vegetables for the people, and the people were very appreciative,” Msgr. Sullivan said in a phone interview with Catholic New York on Holy Thursday, April 9.

"Our staff did a great job preparing things in a way that was absolutely proper according to the requirements of social distancing, and people had protective gear on," added Msgr. Sullivan as he described a Bronx distribution gathering earlier that day.

