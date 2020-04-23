  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Ramadan under lockdown will pose new challenges for Muslim community

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

Ramadan is a month filled with communal prayer, eating and charity work for Muslims across the world, normally, mosques are brimming with people and large groups of family and friends gather for iftar, the meal that breaks the Ramadan fast at sunset.

In 2020 however, these traditions will not be able to happen. Read more

