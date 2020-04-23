Vatican donates ventilators to hospitals in Syria

In the name of Pope Francis, the Congregation for Eastern Churches said it is sending ten ventilators to Syria and three to St Joseph’s Hospital in Jerusalem to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations were among the first items announced by the congregation as it launched an emergency fund in response to the pandemic.

The congregation said in its announcement that the ten ventilators sent to Syria would be shared by three hospitals run by Catholic orders of women religious: the Salesians in Damascus, the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition in Aleppo and the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul in Damascus. Read more

