Delargey Awards recognise five outstanding Catholics for youth work

Five people nominated for their outstanding work in Catholic Youth Ministry are winners in the 2020 Delargey Awards

The Delargey Awards are named in honour of Cardinal Reginald Delargey (1914-79) who was noted for his work for young Catholics.

They are presented by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference every two years to recognise outstanding involvement in Catholic Youth Ministry.

The 2020 winners are:

Antje Duda of Christchurch, in the Justice and Service category of the awards, for her “remarkable impact” on the Catholic Cathedral College community, particularly in supporting students in valuing service, justice and their faith.

Susana Fiu-Fetalai, of Auckland, in the Pastoral Care category, for her work with the Mother of Divine Mercy Refuge and Project Hope and her “remarkable commitment to supporting families and helping young people discover their God-gifted talents and create change in their lives.”

Jennifer Martinez and Sam Mano of Auckland, (pictured above) jointly, in the Pastoral Care and Leadership Development categories, for dedicating many years of service to Catholic youth in New Zealand through the Marist youth development project Logos, inspiring and encouraging youth through retreats and other programmes.

Dave Mullin of Palmerston North, in the Advocacy category, for his many years of involvement in diocesan youth and young adult ministry, including chairing the bishops’ Council for Young People from 2017 to 2019 and organising and attending World Youth Days.

As part of the award, the winners will we be recognised at Takirua 2020, the youth and marriage ministry conference, which is yet to be rescheduled because of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bishop of Auckland Patrick Dunn, President of the NZCBC, congratulated the winners for their dedicated work with young people throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the work of the many wonderful people in our parishes and dioceses who tirelessly support young people in many different ways,” said Bishop Dunn.

Supplied: Communications Adviser, NZ Catholic Bishops

Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa

