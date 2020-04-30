  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sister Emerentiana R.I.P

Thursday, April 30th, 2020

Sr Mary Emerentiana, SMSM, died in Auckland on March 7. She was 92 years old.

She served in many positions in the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary.

She represented the Vatican at the World Council of Churches in Geneva in the 1990s. Read more in NZ Catholic

