  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Hato Pāora College student represents ancestors on emotional journey

Thursday, April 30th, 2020

Hato Pāora College student Manuhuia Bennett, 16, was part of a group of 100 descendants of Māori pioneers who last year marked 100 years since the Māori Battalion returned home from World War I with a street parade in Gisborne. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.