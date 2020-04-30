Remarkable pictures show Mecca deserted during Ramadan

The holy city of Mecca has been pictured completely deserted as Muslims celebrate Ramadan in isolation this year.

The central courtyard of the Great Mosque of Mecca is open all year round so is often busy, particularly during Hajj, but strict lockdown measures in Saudi Arabia have left it completely empty.

The holy month of Ramadan sees Muslims fast for 30 days, to mark the month the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Families usually meet after sunset to eat together and often go to the mosque to pray – which won’t be possible under coronavirus lockdown measures. Read more

