Germany’s churches open but with restrictions

Many of Germany’s churches have reopened as the country begins to ease the past six weeks’ coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

Everyone attending services must wear masks and stay apart from each other. No singing is permitted.

As well as extra hygiene requirements, members of the congregation have to sit in designated seats 1.5 meters apart.

All physical contact is forbidden, including the ”sign of peace’ where people would usually shake hands with those around them during the Mass.

To receive communion, floor markings have been laid out to avoid people coming too close to each other.

From Wednesday this week, Cologne Cathedral, will hold public services once more.

Although it is Europe’s biggest church , only 122 people will be able to attend services at any one time.

While some people think reopening the churches could have a negative effect on the COVID-19 infection rate, many top religious figures welcomed the move.

This is a “positive sign for the faithful that religious freedom and infection prevention can work together in harmony,” said German Catholic Prelate Karl Justen.

Jewish synagogues will also slowly reopen, with German Jewish Central Council President Josef Schuster saying “People need stability and trust in their religions, especially in the current situation.”

Mosques in Germany willalso reopen, holding their first public prayers on 9 May.

Muslims are currently fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of year usually marked by frequent visits to the mosque and public meetings with friends and famili

