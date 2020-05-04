New CEO for Catholic Education Office

Dr Kevin Shore has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the NZ Catholic Education Office. (NZCEO)

Shore will be Chief Executive of both NZCEO and the Association of Proprietors of Integrated Schools (APIS).

APIS serves a network of 70 non-Catholic “special character”, faith-based schools – private schools that have been integrated into the state education system, with allowances made to preserve their unique cultures and traditions.

Shore’s leadership has been in both state and state-integrated schools over the past 25 years.

He is currently the principal of St Peter’s College, Palmerston North, and previously Principal of Cullinane College, Whanganui.

He told Stuff his new role was much more political than any he’d held before -advocating for schools across the country to ensure their needs are met, and negotiating and consulting with ministers and government officials.

“But I love learning every time I get a new job. Every community is different, and I enjoy the challenge of getting to know them and finding out how I can help them.”

“This is the same, only it’ll be with many schools and the community.”

He brings significant expertise

Shore has a Doctorate of Education, a Masters in Educational Administration, a Post Graduate Diploma in Technology Education; and an NZ Civil Engineering Certificate.

Following his doctorate, he has been published in a number of professional journals as he focused on growing leadership in our schools.

In 2015 Shore took part in a special equity-focused leadership course at Harvard University in 2015.

He has a strong commitment to te Tiriti o Waitangi.

He is committed to equity in education and supports the practice of ākonga and whānau because of the way it aligns with the social justice focus of our school communities.

More recently he has been a member of the Ministerial Joint Task Force for reducing the burden of administration and compliance in schools.

Kevin has a solid commitment to the mission of Catholic and other faith-based schools.

He is replacing Mr Paul Ferris QSM, who is retiring at a date to be set later this year.

Mr Geoff Ricketts, chair of the NZCEO Board, said he was looking forward to welcoming Kevin to the role: “I am was sure he will build on the excellent leadership given during the past 25 years, first by Sir Brother Patrick Lynch and then by Paul Ferris.”

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.