Pacific church leaders turn social media to stay connected

Spiritual direction, counselling and supervision are traditionally people-centred services; face-to-face, and in-person activities and the Coronavirus and lockdown threatened to place more pressure on people in need of these very human services. For six years I have been working at Read more
Religion is always implicated in times of crisis in manifold ways. Although the present Covid-19 pandemic is still in its early stages, we already see significant religious responses from across New Zealand. But religion doesn’t merely respond to a crisis, Read more
One common refrain I have heard frequently (and even said myself) over the last six weeks of the pandemic shutdown has been: “I could never have imagined something like this!” This is a sentiment that makes perfect sense to me. Read more
My husband and I moved to the U.S. 16 years ago. We didn’t know a soul in the college town where he would be starting graduate school, and with just six months of marriage under our belts, we barely knew Read more