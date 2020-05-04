  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Pacific church leaders turn social media to stay connected

Monday, May 4th, 2020

Technology has been picked up by Pacific church leaders, although Reverend Elama Maea admitted to TVNZ1’s Tagata Pasifika it’s taken a bit of getting used to.

“It might take me another couple of weeks or couple months,” Reverend Maea laughed. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,