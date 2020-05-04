Priest pens ode to supermarket workers

Fr Chris Skinner SM of Auckland’s Marist Seminary has composed a new song, Super Supermarket Worker, a tribute to all the supermarket workers of Aotearoa New Zealand and particularly those he has met as the “designated shopper” for the eight-strong seminary community these long Lockdown weeks.

“I was really conscious of all the supermarket workers and want to acknowledge them and give thanks to them,” Fr Chris says in this video before launching into his catchy new song.

Listen to the supermarket song

