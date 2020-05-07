Trump seeks Catholic voters, but some Catholics push back

The 2016 election highlighted Donald Trump’s successful courtship of white evangelicals. This year, much of the focus could be on Catholics. The presidential campaigns are fighting for votes in the Catholic-rich Midwestern states, and the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, is himself a Catholic.

“You could view it as the ultimate swing constituency in the country,” says Matt Schlapp, a conservative activist and co-chair of the newly formed “Catholics for Trump” coalition. He was speaking last month on EWTN, a Catholic cable network. Read more

