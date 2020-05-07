The pink haired lady, the Church, and the magic potion

Associate professor Siouxsie Wiles, known by many as the pink hair science lady, warns that the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing is peddling a disinfectant they claim can cure 99% of all illnesses including COVID-19.

“And before you think we are immune to this in New Zealand, according to their website, we have two “chapters” of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.”

She says both websites state that they have the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) available.”

The US leader of the church, Archbishop Mark Grenon, claims he wrote to President Donald Trump about its “sacramental cleansing water” days before Trump’s infamous press conference in which he suggested injecting disinfectant as a potential coronavirus cure.

In the United States, The Food and Drug Administration has been trying to stop Americans from drinking the “miracle cure” for years.

So the people selling it established their own “non-religious church”, the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

They say they it was formed for the purpose of serving mankind and not for the purpose of worship.

The call their miracle cure their “sacrament.”

Being a “church’ gave them protection under the freedom of religion laws to claim “God-given, unalienable rights to maintain and control their personal health.”

But on 1 May A federal judge in Florida has granted an order against Mark Grenon and the Genesis II church to stop all distribution of MMS immediately, the church’s branded disinfectant chlorine dioxide.

In 2014, their leader, “archbishop” James Humble came to New Zealand.

He presented a three-day, US$500-a-head ($646) seminar in Ngatea on the Hauraki Plains.

At the time, Humble and his church were touting MMS as a cure for the Ebola.

MMS is made by reacting sodium chlorite with a weak acid such as citric acid.

When mixed they produce chlorous acid which degrades to chlorine dioxide and then eventually to chloride ions

