  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Abuse survivors worried they lack a voice at inquiry

Monday, May 11th, 2020

The Royal Commission investigating historic abuse in care has quietly suspended meetings of the group of survivors set up to advise it.

The inquiry told survivor advisory group members in December that meetings would not be happening for the “foreseeable future”.

Instead, the Royal Commission says it’s seeking advice from individual members and smaller working groups based on their own experiences. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,