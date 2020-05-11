With caution and concern, Catholic Masses scheduled to resume in Italy

Italian authorities on Thursday (May 7) gave the go-ahead for public Masses starting May 18, after the government and Catholic bishops struggled to find an accord that would ensure safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A protocol allowing Catholic faithful to attend Mass was signed Thursday by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte; the president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (Cei), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti; and the Italian minister of the Interior.

“The protocol is the fruit of a profound collaboration and synergy between the government, the Scientific and Technical Committee and Cei, in which each did his part responsibly,” Bassetti said during a news conference after the signing of the document. Read more

