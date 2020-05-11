  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

As coronavirus death rates multiply, monks are giving away caskets

Monday, May 11th, 2020

But the Trappist monks of New Melleray Abbey are not closed off from the world’s troubles.

Last week, in response to the coronavirus, the 22 monks living in the abbey, about 13 miles from Dubuque, decided to offer pine caskets Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,