Chinese officials restrict aged bishop’s funeral

Officials of the communist government in China imposed restrictions on the funeral of 98-year-old Bishop Joseph Zhu Baoyu of Nanyang.

Officials allowed only 40 people to attend the May 9 funeral in Henan province. They also restricted the movement of people and banned parishioners from taking photographs of the service.

Bishop Zhu died on May 7 of an age-related illness. Read more

