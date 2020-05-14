US bishops concerned at ethical disparitities in COVID in deaths

US bishops are concerned about disparities in COVID-19 infection and death rates, especially among Afro-Americans.

“Our hearts are wounded for the many souls mourned as African American communities across the nation are being disproportionately infected with and dying from the virus that causes COVID-19,” the said in a press statement on behalf of four U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committees.

“We raise our voices to urge state and national leaders to examine the generational and systemic structural conditions that make the new coronavirus especially deadly to African American communities,” they .

Though infection and death rates among Afro-Americans at the national level is not yet clear, some communities are reporting high and alarming statistics.

In St. Louis, in early April, for example, statistics showed Afro-Americans accounted for 64 percent of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases even though they make up just 45% of the population. In New York, Afro-Americans accounted for 28 percent of deaths, although they’re 22 percent of the population.

On 4 May, the the District of Columbia statistics showed Afro-Americans accounted for almost half of the COVID-19 cases and 79 percent of deaths. These figures may not be accurate as some ethnic community members may be dying at home or not seeking health care for the disease.

Figures from Washington for 4 May also showed high rates among its Latino population, which account for 19 percent of the capital’s total COVID-19 cases. Latino people only make up 9.1 percent of the population. These figures are mirrored in other parts of the U.S.

Some say lack of affordable housing, which causes crowded living conditions, a high rate of those populations serving as essential workers and lack of access to health care are contributing to the rise in numbers among ethnic communities.

“We stand in support of all communities struggling under the weight of the impact this virus has had not only on their physical health, but on their livelihoods, especially front-line medical and sanitation workers, public safety officers and those in the service industry,” the bishops’ statement says.

“We are praying fervently for an end to the pandemic, and for physical health for all, and emotional healing among all who have lost loved ones.”

