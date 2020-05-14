  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Epidemic Response Committee discusses palliative care

Thursday, May 14th, 2020

The Epidemic Response Committee met with the Cancer Society, Funeral Directors Association and representatives of the palliative care sector today.

Cancer Society medical director Dr Chris Jackson began the meeting.

He said the lockdown has kept people with cancer and immune-suppressive issues safe.

However, there have been problems, around people getting treatments, being away from their families while undergoing treatment etc. Continue reading

