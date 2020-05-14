Catholic diocese launches UK’s first ‘dial-a-Mass’

A UK Catholic diocese has launched what is believed to be the UK’s first-ever Mass available to listen to directly by phone.

The new service has been provided specifically by the Middlesbrough diocese for Catholics without internet access, following on from the success of online services, introduced after the suspension of public mass earlier this year.

Lockdown has seen a proportion of UK residents turn to prayer; a survey of more than 2,000 people has revealed that a quarter of UK adults have listened to or watched a religious service since the lockdown began. This figure included more younger people (18–34) than those aged over 55, and twenty per cent of those who said they have done so had never attended Church before. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.