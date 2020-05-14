At morning Mass, Pope offers prayers for unemployed

As countries continue to reel from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis offered prayers for the men and women who have been unable to work.

“In these days, many people have lost their jobs, were not rehired or work off the books. Let us pray for these brothers and sisters of ours who are suffering from this lack of work,” the pope said May 11 at the start of his Mass in the Domus Sanctae Marthae.

The pope’s prayer came at a time when jobless rates have skyrocketed as businesses were forced to close their doors due to lockdown measures. According to a Washington Post report May 11, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the U.S. unemployment rate “is likely to rise to 20 percent” in June. Read more

