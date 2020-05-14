Sikh doctors shave beards to fight COVID-19

In Montréal, Quebec, two Sikh doctors have made the choice to break the rules of their religion in the service of a greater principle.

Bill Brownstein tells the story of Sanjeet Singh-Saluja and Rajeet Singh-Saluja, who both work within Montréal’s overtaxed hospital system. Their facial hair has never presented a problem before, but that changed when the spread of COVID-19 made face masks a necessary part of every interaction. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.