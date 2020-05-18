Beating COVID-19 is just the beginning

As we have united against the coronavirus threat, let us also work together against climate change and all threats to healthy human life on this planet, we can grow through this crisis and build a better world together says Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand Director, Julianne Hickey.

To mark 5th anniversary of the publication of the Encyclical Laudato Sì, Pope Francis has made 16 to 24 May Laudato Si Week.

The Pope said that “in this time marked by the pandemic we are more aware of the importance of caring for our common home,” and he invites everyone to think about and undertake “a shared commitment to help build and strengthen constructive attitudes.”

Caritas is suggesting that as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the message of Laudato Si’, that all of life is interconnected, is a timely reminder of the need for coordinated action to overcome interrelated environmental, economic and social crises.

Caritas is inviting Catholics and all people of goodwill to mark Laudato Si Week by:

Praying a Common Prayer at noon local time.

Taking greater steps to care for our common home, through online training and practical action where possible, to celebrate Laudato Si’ Week.

Caritas members and partners around Oceania will join in tree-planting, clean-ups and promotional events during the week.

Online events

Vatican Dicastery for Integral Human Development & Global Catholic Climate Movement:

18-22 May: four 1.5 hour webinars during the week on eco-spirituality, sustainability, advocacy, and social action in light of Laudato Si’. Register and more information here – to participate or view recordings later. Caritas Australia/Catholic Earthcare: Thursday 21 May, 1 pm (NZT): Prayer, Reflection and Discussion, including discussion on life after COVID-19. Register here.

Caring for our Common Home in Oceania; stories from the region click here

Wednesday 20 May, 6 pm (NZT): Online global youth panel on the climate crisis: for youth aged 16-25 years from New Zealand, Australia, Malta, and Tonga. Register here

