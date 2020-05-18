Open Letter From Simon Bridges To Jacinda Ardern

The leader of the opposition Simon Bridges has sent an open letter to the prime minister. It begins:

I write to you on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who practice many different faiths and religions, who continue to be unable to gather in any meaningful way for worship this weekend because the Covid-19 restrictions your Government has chosen to keep in place limit the number of people who can attend religious services to 10.

