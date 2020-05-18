Pope’s words on interfaith prayer against coronavirus sparks controversy among Catholics

Pope Francis is being accused of “blasphemy” and “sacrilege” by some Catholics for participating in an interfaith prayer Thursday with Muslims, Jews and Christians, calling on God to end the coronavirus pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi-based multifaith Higher Committee on Human Fraternity formed after the pope’s historic visit in 2019 to the Arabian peninsula. Its nine members came up with the idea to pray, fast and perform charitable works.

Aware of the potential controversy, the pontiff addressed the matter during his Friday morning Mass at the Vatican. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.